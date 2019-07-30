'We mean business' - Shels' teenage star set for big year after helping secure first silverware of the season

IN THE BATTLE of the Big Three, nothing is more satisfying for the Women’s National League title contenders than getting one up on each other.

For Shelbourne it’s been double delight over the last two weeks.

On Sunday evening they followed their League Cup success with a second victory over last year’s treble winners Wexford Youths at Ferrycarrig Park in as many weeks.

Jamie Finn struck in injury time to secure Shels a 2-1 win over the reigning champions, but it was 16-year-old Emily Whelan who landed the first silverware of the year for the Dublin club.

The Ireland international is spending her first full season as part of the Shelbourne senior team and says she has enjoyed the ‘match-winner’ label ever since last week’s stunning strike in the final of the Só Hotels WNL Cup.

“My touch was very heavy,” she admits. “I was looking for the ball between the lines and I remember just getting to it.

“Luckily it went in, particularly with the offside goal at the start of the game. I’m sure some might have thought that that was our only chance.

“Considering the way it was going up to that point. We weren’t sure what way things would play out [after the disallowed goal] because the game was going a bit flat.

It was an amazing feeling. We knew we had to show everyone that we’re not going to come second or third place this year.

“We’re here to win. This is where we want to be.”

Whelan poses with the Só Hotels WNL Cup. Source: Andy Fitz/Shelbourne

Saturday’s league triumph over their Leinster rivals proved once again that it “wasn’t just a fluke”.

“We mean business,” Whelan adds. “We kind of had a rough start to the season.

“We were up against good sides and tried our best but against Wexford we drew and against Peamount we lost. Now that we’re more settled in it’s going to be a different story.”

Senior Year

The focus between now and the season for the young Shelbourne striker will be to progress her own skills.

Having had some exposure to the club’s senior players last season, her first full year under the stewardship of Dave Bell and the first team management has been a steep learning curve.

“I knew I was good enough to go up to the senior team and the girls were all very welcoming.

They all helped me get to where I am now. They all helped me through. I’m very grateful for that because you couldn’t say that about every team.

“I know they’ll get the best out of me.”

She continued: “I believe our defenders are the best in the league.

“Me going up against them in training really works me hard and helps me become more clinical in front of goal.

“I’d rather work with my team than any other team, because of the quality of our defence.”

Emily Whelan (centre) during Ireland's friendly defeat to Italy earlier this year. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

At the top of the table, Peamount remain peerless.

Having won all 13 of their league games so far, they’re 10 points clear of Shels in third having played a game more.

Bell’s side can leapfrog Wexford into second place with what most consider will be a straightforward victory away to Kilkenny United on Sunday.

Whelan says closing the gap on Peamount and targeting success on another front would mean most to her side this season.

Winning the league would mean a lot. We’re out there to prove that the team are here because we’re good enough.

“We think we’ll beat Wexford and Peamount and all the other teams in the league because we are good enough. We proved from the start that we’ve had that we can come back from being down.

“We never give up.”