This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emlyn Mulligan left out of Leitrim squad for 2020

The long-serving forward has vowed not to retire.

By Declan Rooney Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 6:00 AM
29 minutes ago 392 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4940569
Emlyn Mulligan.
Emlyn Mulligan.
Emlyn Mulligan.

EMLYN MULLIGAN HAS been left out of Terry Hyland’s Leitrim squad for the 2020 season, but he says he will never retire from inter-county football.

Mulligan, who turned 32 yesterday, quit the county panel after last summer’s Connacht championship defeat to Roscommon, and has not been asked back into the set-up by Hyland as they embark on their first stint in Division 3 since 2008.

Mulligan worked his way back from a third cruciate ligament injury in time to play for Leitrim in their Division 4 final against Derry at Croke Park earlier this year, but he admits he succumbed to the pressure he placed on himself during the summer and walked away for the sake of his mental health.

And while he says he’d love to be part of the county panel for 2020, he has no issue with Hyland’s decision.

“There’s no point beating around the bush, I haven’t been called back into the panel. It’s as simple as that really,” said Mulligan.

“Terry hasn’t made any contact with me. I walked away from the panel last year after the Roscommon game, I didn’t think we left on bad terms as such, and I know he came out afterwards and said the door would be still open.

“But I didn’t think it was up to me ringing looking to come back, and I thought if Terry wanted me he’d ring me. Obviously he has planned without me and unfortunately that’s the way it has ended. Looking ahead this year I’m not going to be part of the panel. I accept that from Terry’s point of view. He’s the manager at the end of the day. They probably want to look at younger lads and lads for the future.”

After a stint playing club football in Dublin with St Brigid’s, Mulligan returned to play with his native Melvin Gaels last year and he has since accepted an offer from former county manager Benny Guckian to be a selector with the county U17 team.

But the former county captain knows he feel like he’s missing out when the team start their 2020 season against Down in Carrick-on-Shannon.

“From my point of view it’s disappointing and I still feel I have something to offer, but I’m not going to whinge about it. I have had enough setbacks in my playing career. Whether it’s me finished with Leitrim football that’s questionable. I’m 32 today and not getting any younger, but the body feels as good as it has ever felt.

“Last season I went from one of the top picks to nearly 12th pick. I lost a lot of confidence throughout the year. It was a scenario that I was never used to and I found it hard to deal with it.

“That was the main reason I walked away after the Roscommon game, for my own mental health and the way I was overthinking everything. I said ‘Listen, I have to step away from it’.

“I went back to the club and tried to get back that bit of confidence and enjoyment out of the game. I had lost the enjoyment of the game and that was a disappointment. After the season we were after having getting to Croke Park and all, but I suppose the pressure I felt I was under myself, it took the enjoyment away from it. But it’s a game of football at the end of the day and I won’t get carried away.

“I know come January and February when the league starts, you’d want to be back in it. I’m not retired officially, I’ll always be available for Leitrim unless Leitrim retire me. If that’s the way it ends up that’s the way it ends up.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie