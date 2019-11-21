This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mulligan takes on role with Leitrim minors as hurlers still on hunt for new boss

Emlyn Mulligan joins Benny Guckian’s backroom team as a selector.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 2:59 PM
54 minutes ago 967 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4900905
Emlyn Mulligan is a selector with the Leitrim minors in 2020.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FORMER LEITRIM FORWARD Emlyn Mulligan has been added to the county’s minor football backroom team for the 2020 season. 

Leitrim GAA confirmed the appointment of ex-senior boss Benny Guckian as the county’s new minor manager and he brings Mulligan on board as a selector.

Mulligan left Terry Hyland’s senior panel last May after struggling to nail down a starting place in the team following his return from a third cruciate injury.

It was also announced that Hyland will combine senior and U20 duties following the decision to run the latter competition in the spring next year. 

Meanwhile, the county’s senior hurlers remain on the look-out for a new manager as they prepare for their maiden Nicky Rackard Cup campaign next year.

Martin Cunniffe had been in charge of Leitrim since 2011 and led the county to the Lory Meagher Cup title during the summer. But Cunniffe stepped down earlier this month, claiming to have been “ambushed” during a post-season meeting with the county board.

“It was just lads want something new,” forward Zak Moradi tells The42

“All it was was the county board wanted to do a review on the management. They do it with the football every year but there hasn’t been a review done in eight years with the hurling. I think that was it and I don’t think he was happy with the review.

“Martin’s been there a long time and everybody appreciated what he’s done for the Leitrim hurlers for the last 30 years when he’s been involved between chairman, secretary, selector, manager – he’s been involved the whole way up.

“Some of the lads thought it would be nice to get a fresh face in. You know yourself, when you’re there too long sometimes lads want a fresh face, they don’t want to be returning with the same manager the whole way up.” 

Interesting applications for the vacant hurling manager’s role are invited to apply by email to the Leitrim GAA secretary by 25 November.

