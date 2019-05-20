The42's Emma Duffy wins 20x20 award for excellence in journalism on Women in Sport

THE42′S EMMA DUFFY has won the Investec 20×20 Award, which recognises excellence in Irish journalism focused on Women in Sport.

Emma’s feature on up-and-coming Irish football star Isibeal Atkinson — who made her senior international debut at the age of 16 — was announced today as the winner of the April prize.

“Isibeal is clearly a footballing talent with a bright future ahead of her,” said Anna Kessel, chair of the awards judging panel.

A footballer making the grade and been handed their first senior international cap at the age of just 16 should be a headline generator across the media spectrum. It’s really encouraging to see Isibeal’s achievements secure such positive media coverage with in-depth reporting from Emma Duffy at The42.ie.”

Investec CEO Michael Cullen praised the winning piece as “a genuine and heart-warming story of a young talented footballer and a special relationship with her dad, bound together by their love of football.

“Isibeal’s dedication to her sport and her father’s willingness and encouragement to help her realise that dream is an important theme that 20×20 hopes to demonstrate.”

The42′s Eoin O’Callaghan won the inaugural 20×20 award in February for this feature on Irish football revolutionary Anne O’Brien, while Johnny Watterson of The Irish Times was the March winner for his interview with world boxing champion Kellie Harrington.