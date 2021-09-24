Meath All-Ireland winning hero lands Player of the Month award

Meath’s Emma Duggan is pictured with The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for September, at The Croke Park in Jones Road, Dublin.

MEATH TEENAGE SENSATION Emma Duggan has landed The Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for September.

Earlier this month, the 19-year-old scored 1-2 in the Royals’ historic All-Ireland senior final victory over five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

Duggan’s early long-range goal sent Meath on their way at Croke Park, as Eamonn Murray’ side finished 1-11 to 0-12 winners and lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for the very first time after a stunning rise through the ranks.

That capped a simply stunning season for the Dunboyne ace, who finished with a 3-19 haul from the All-Ireland senior championship. 1-5 of that tally came in the thrilling semi-final win over Cork after extra-time, Duggan among those inspiring the fightback.

Undoubtedly one of the finest attacking talents and deadball specialists in the country, Duggan was presented with her award today, with her county- and club-mate Vikki Wall scooping the equivalent PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month award for September.

“I have been playing with Duggie since she was 15 or 16,” Wall said after the final. “The two of us are just hugely competitive. Even in training, if we’re at opposite ends and if she is getting a score I am thinking, ‘Jesus, I have to go up and get one now.’

“Look, she is a dream to play with. We are always down on the pitch together.”

And on the audacious, lobbed decider goal, did she mean it? Duggan insists so, with Wall adding: “Well, her Dad is going to say she did. So yeah, we’ll go with that!”

