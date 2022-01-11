Twice-capped Ireland international Emma Hansberry becomes Sligo Rovers' first signing

EMMA HANSBERRY HAS become Sligo Rovers’ first official signing ahead of their inaugural Women’s National League season.

The Sligo native, who earned two full international caps for the Republic of Ireland during the 2016 Cyprus Cup, will wear her hometown colours next season under manager Steve Feeney.

Midfielder Hansberry, who is also a coach with Rovers and IT Sligo, was confirmed as the Bit O’Red’s first senior women’s player while the club also confirmed that all supporters who have purchased a season ticket for the men’s side will receive entry to WNL games in The Showgrounds for free next season.

The 27-year-old Hansberry played in the inaugural Women’s National League for Castlebar Celtic in 2011. She featured in a WNL Team of the Season and was named Young Player of the Year while in Mayo before moving to Wexford Youths in 2015. There, she won three league titles, a cup, and played for Youths in the Champions League.

“It’s an honour to get the chance to play for Sligo Rovers,” Hansberry said. “I knew one day Sligo Rovers would have a team in the WNL but I didn’t think it would come around this quickly. It’s going to be a pleasure to line out for Sligo Rovers this season and credit to everyone for making it happen.

“When I was growing up, there wasn’t the same opportunities. For girls to be able to play at such a high level and to have national league at senior and underage level, I don’t think the players know how lucky they are to have it. It’s so much more enjoyable to be a part of it. The standard is higher, there is bigger depth of clubs and there is a pathway. For our girls in Sligo, they had to travel elsewhere for years to other clubs before the underage leagues came in.

“It’s changed now and it makes me very happy to see it and even more to be part of it. You’re going to have girls wanting to come to Sligo Rovers in the next few years rather than wanting to leave.

When I was playing in my early days, I had to travel to Wexford for four hours each way on a matchday just to play a game. Now, we will have girls wanting to play in Sligo, move to Sligo, study in Sligo in the IT and play for Sligo Rovers. The interest is going to skyrocket in the next few years.

“The support we’ve had so far for the team from the club has been amazing.

“They’re all pushing for total professionalism.

We train on the club’s training pitch, we play on the main pitch and we receive everything we need. Everything is to the highest standard possible and if that is happening from day one then it is actually very exciting. It shows that this is going to be a team and club of the highest calibre and the intentions in the long-term is to be one of the best in the country.

“At 27″, Hansberry added, “I’ll probably be one of the oldest girls. No matter what age you are, every single player will bring different qualities. Everyone contributes in a different way. I’ve played in the league previously for a few years. I hope I can bring some experience to the younger girls – especially to those stepping up from the U17s or U19s – because I do know myself how daunting it can be playing against or with players who are so much older than you.

“I’ll try my hardest to help them along the way. On the flipside, I will learn a lot from them because they are so technical and skillful. Their fitness levels are through the roof. They’ll benefit me as much as I benefit them.”

Steve Feeney (R) celebrates a goal for Sligo Rovers. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Rovers have trained as a larger group twice so far with a view to assessing the talent at their disposal and whittling it down to a first-team squad. Manager Feeney will also announce his backroom team in the near future.

Hansberry, though unsurprised, has been impressed by the women’s side’s first gaffer and believes his eventual squad will feel the same way under his tutelage.

“Steve’s knowledge is first-class,” she said. “He’s very enthusiastic which has come across in our first two sessions. It’ll be a tough job for him but it’s exciting as well. I was delighted to see Steve appointed. He’s from Sligo, he’s associated with Sligo Rovers and will wear his heart on his sleeve when it comes to this team. He has a pedigree to be a fantastic coach for any team and to have him as the first Sligo Rovers manager shows the level the club is aiming for.