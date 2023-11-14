Advertisement
Hayes: US WNT are "the most incredible team in world football history".
Meet the new boss

Emma Hayes confirmed as new head coach of United States women’s team

The Chelsea manager will finish the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign with the Blues.
29 minutes ago

CHELSEA MANAGER EMMA Hayes will become head coach of the United States women’s team at the end of the season.

Hayes will finish the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign with the Blues before she joins her new team two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will continue in her role and then join Hayes’ staff as an assistant coach.

“This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said.

