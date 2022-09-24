Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 September 2022
Advertisement

Emma Raducanu forced to retire from Korea Open semi-final

The 19-year-old was losing in the deciding set, and withdrew due to injury.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM
43 minutes ago 881 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5875304
Emma Raducanu (file pic).
Image: PA
Emma Raducanu (file pic).
Emma Raducanu (file pic).
Image: PA

EMMA RADUCANU MISSED out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.

The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match.

Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.

Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her three previous matches.

She fell behind early in the first set but broke back immediately and claimed a decisive break at 4-4.

Raducanu carried the momentum into the second set and broke again but this time Ostapenko hit back quickly.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Raducanu needed a medical time-out and could not halt Ostapenko’s charge when she returned to the court.

Ostapenko broke again and went on to take the second set before taking control of the third.

Ostapenko will go through to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie