US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashes out of Wimbledon

US OPEN CHAMPION Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, losing her second-round match against Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 to the disappointment of the British home crowd.
The 10th seed, who was troubled by a side strain in the run-up to the tournament, was broken five times in the match by her French opponent, ranked 55 in the world.
More to follow…
