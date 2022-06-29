Membership : Access or Sign Up
US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashes out of Wimbledon

The 10th seed lost her second-round match against Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 5:57 PM
11 minutes ago 357 Views 0 Comments
France's Caroline Garcia commiserates with Great Britain's Emma Raducanu.
Image: PA
Image: PA

US OPEN CHAMPION Emma Raducanu crashed out of Wimbledon on Wednesday, losing her second-round match against Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-3 to the disappointment of the British home crowd.

The 10th seed, who was troubled by a side strain in the run-up to the tournament, was broken five times in the match by her French opponent, ranked 55 in the world.

– © AFP 2022

More to follow…

AFP

