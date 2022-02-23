Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

Tennis star Raducanu gets restraining order against stalker

The 19-year-old, who has just suffered a hip injury setback, is the reigning US Open champion.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 1:31 PM
14 minutes ago 490 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5690969
Emma Raducanu after winning the US Open.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Emma Raducanu after winning the US Open.
Emma Raducanu after winning the US Open.
Image: Imago/PA Images

A MAN WHO stalked British tennis star Emma Raducanu, walking 23 miles (37 kilometres) to her home and taking one of her father’s shoes, was on Wednesday given a five-year restraining order.

The 19-year-old US Open champion said Amrit Magar, 35, had made her feel her “freedom has been taken away” and that she was “constantly looking over her shoulder”, Bromley Magistrates’ Court in south London heard.

The former delivery driver from northeast London made three visits to Raducanu’s house in southeast London, and on one occasion decorated a tree in the front garden with Christmas lights.

He also left flowers with a note saying “nothing to say but you deserve love”. The message included a hand-drawn map to show the “23 miles” he had walked from his home.

“The incidents made her feel very apprehensive if she goes out,” said prosecutor Denise Clewes, reading from Raducanu’s victim statement.

“Her parents are reluctant to let her go out on her own.

“She feels her freedom has been taken away and is constantly looking over her shoulder.”

Raducanu’s father Ian called police after spotting Magar on a doorbell camera. He later noticed that one of his shoes had been taken from the porch.

amrit-magar-court-case Amrit Magar leaves Bromley Magistrates' Court, Kent, where he was handed a five-year restraining order for stalking the tennis player. Source: PA

Magar was found guilty last month of stalking the star between 1 November and 4 December. District Judge Sushil Kumar on Wednesday handed him a five-year restraining order.

He is no longer allowed to contact Raducanu or her parents, come within a mile of their street or attend any venues where she is competing or training.

Meanwhile, Raducanu’s disappointing run since her shock US Open triumph continued at the Guadalajara Open today when the top seed retired with a hip injury in her first round match against Australia’s Daria Saville.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Raducanu had won the first set 7-5 and served for the match at 5-3 but the 610th ranked Saville broke her and went on to level the match in a tie-break 7-6 (7/4).

The teenager called it a day when a break down at 3-4 in the deciding set after 3 hours and 36 minutes — the longest match so far on the WTA Tour this year.

– © AFP 2022

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie