Thursday 22 April 2021
Galway's Emma Slevin makes history by qualifying for European Gymnastics final

Irish duo produce ‘a superb day for women’s gymnastics in Ireland’.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 22 Apr 2021, 9:16 AM
Slevin: booked her place in Friday's final (file photo).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

GALWAY TEENAGER EMMA Slevin made history by qualifying for Friday’s all-around final at the European Gymnastics Championships — the first Irish woman to qualify for a senior European final.

The 17-year-old, who represents Renmore Gymnastics Club, scored 50.432 in Wednesday evening’s qualification round in Basel, which was enough to secure her place among the 24 finalists.

Friday’s final, which begins at 12.45pm, will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

Cork’s Meg Ryan, who is the first reserve for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, also competed in qualifying on Wednesday on three of the four apparatus, omitting the vault.

Ryan finished 54th on the beam, 61st on the floor, and 66th on the uneven bars.

Gymnastics Ireland CEO Ciaran Gallagher hailed Wednesday as “a superb day for women’s gymnastics in Ireland”.

“Emma’s performance cements her position as one of the best All-Around gymnasts in Europe and again a history maker as our first senior AA women’s finalist.

“With Meg focussing on building towards Tokyo, seeing as she is currently first reserve for the games, her performances on the three apparatus she competed were exactly what she needed to do.

“Both girls went through with no major errors. For all gymnasts the target is always for a clean competition which both girls delivered.”

The men’s qualifying round begins on Thursday at 4pm with Rhys McClenaghan, who has already qualified for the Olympics, and Adam Steele both in action.

