Galway's Emma Slevin makes history after reaching World Gymnastics Championships final

GALWAY’S EMMA SLEVIN has made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast to qualify for the All Around finals of the World Gymnastics Championships in Japan.

Slevin placed 21st with a score of 50.165. The top 24 gymnasts in the world progress through to the AA final which will take place on Thursday 21st October at 6.30am Irish time.

The 18-year-old had already made history earlier this year when she became the first Irish gymnast to qualify for All Around Finals in a European Gymnastics Championships with this competition being the first in her Paris 2024 campaign.

Slevin scored 11.466 on Balance Beam, even with an unfortunate fall; 12.466 on Floor; 12.700 on Uneven Bars and finally 13.533 on Vault giving an AA score of 50.165.

“I’m very happy with my performance today and it was actually a very enjoyable experience as well,” says Slevin.

“I felt confident out there and despite a few small mistakes I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final.”

