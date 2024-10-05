Ireland U21 Adegboyega heads Dundee United's winner at St Mirren

PROMOTED DUNDEE UNITED maintained their impressive start to the Scottish Premiership season as they secured a 1-0 win over St Mirren courtesy of Emmanuel Adegboyega’s winning goal.

It was far from a classic in Paisley as both sides lacked quality in an arduous affair and it seemed destined to finish goalless before Ireland U21 international Adegboyega became the hero on 75 minutes to leave Jim Goodwin’s side fifth in the table heading into the international break.

The Dundalk native, who is on loan from Norwich, was guilty of missing a brilliant chance to open the scoring in the first half but atoned for his error with his first goal for United since his summer move.

A corner fell invitingly to Ross Docherty on the edge of the box and his powerful effort was parried by Ellery Balcombe into the path of Adegboyega to head home to send the noisy travelling support into raptures.

The winning goal arguably came against the run of play with St Mirren creating the better chances throughout.