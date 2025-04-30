Advertisement
Kevin McStay and Padraic Joyce. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeDates For Diary

Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
7.16am, 30 Apr 2025

PROVINCIAL SENIOR FOOTBALL silverware will be handed out next Sunday as the Connacht and Munster championships reach their conclusion.

Both games are live on RTÉ 2 as part of The Sunday Game double-bill with Kerry facing Clare in Killarney, while Mayo meet Galway in Castlebar.

 

There is one key senior county hurling game next weekend in the provincial round-robin system with Waterford taking on Limerick on Saturday night, live on GAA+. 

Before that tonight sees three provincial U20 football finals on the agenda, while there are several other underage games down for decision this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 30 April

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht final

  • Mayo v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Leinster final

  • Meath v Louth, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7.30pm - TG4 app.

Ulster final

  • Donegal v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 7.30pm - TG4.

 O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship Round 5

  • Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 1 May

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football quarter-finals

  • Meath v Offaly, Páirc Taileann, Navan, 6.30pm.
  • Louth v Westmeath, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 2 May

Electric Ireland minor championships

Connacht football semi-final

  • Galway v Mayo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.

Munster hurling Round 5

  • Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.
  • Waterford v Clare, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 3 May

Munster senior hurling championship Round 4

  • Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 6pm  - GAA+.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

  • Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm.
  • Westmeath v Carlow, Joristown Park, 2pm.
  • Galway v Wexford, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3pm.
  • Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm.

Ulster football

  • Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12pm.
  • Monaghan v Antrim, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 12pm.
  • Down v Derry, Downpatrick, 12pm.
  • Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm. 

TG4 Connacht senior ladies football championship

  • Leitrim v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm.

*****

Sunday 4 May

Connacht senior football final

  • Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Munster senior football final

  • Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2.

TG4 Ladies Football senior championships

Leinster

  • Kildare v Meath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Munster

  • Tipperary v Cork, Fethard Town Park, 2pm.
  • Waterford v Kerry, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.

*****

Monday 5 May

 O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter-finals

  • Laois v Wexford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.
  • Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 3pm.

Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship

Phase 1 final

  • Clare v Tipperary, Neutral venue TBC, 7pm.

Quarter-final

  • Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

*****

