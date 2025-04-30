The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage
PROVINCIAL SENIOR FOOTBALL silverware will be handed out next Sunday as the Connacht and Munster championships reach their conclusion.
Both games are live on RTÉ 2 as part of The Sunday Game double-bill with Kerry facing Clare in Killarney, while Mayo meet Galway in Castlebar.
There is one key senior county hurling game next weekend in the provincial round-robin system with Waterford taking on Limerick on Saturday night, live on GAA+.
Before that tonight sees three provincial U20 football finals on the agenda, while there are several other underage games down for decision this week.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
*****
Wednesday 30 April
Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship
Connacht final
Leinster final
Ulster final
O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship Round 5
*****
Thursday 1 May
Electric Ireland Leinster minor football quarter-finals
*****
Friday 2 May
Electric Ireland minor championships
Connacht football semi-final
Munster hurling Round 5
*****
Saturday 3 May
Munster senior hurling championship Round 4
Electric Ireland minor championships
Leinster hurling
Ulster football
TG4 Connacht senior ladies football championship
*****
Sunday 4 May
Connacht senior football final
Munster senior football final
TG4 Ladies Football senior championships
Leinster
Munster
*****
Monday 5 May
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter-finals
Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship
Phase 1 final
Quarter-final
*****
