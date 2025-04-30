Here's this week's GAA inter-county schedule and TV coverage

PROVINCIAL SENIOR FOOTBALL silverware will be handed out next Sunday as the Connacht and Munster championships reach their conclusion.

Both games are live on RTÉ 2 as part of The Sunday Game double-bill with Kerry facing Clare in Killarney, while Mayo meet Galway in Castlebar.

There is one key senior county hurling game next weekend in the provincial round-robin system with Waterford taking on Limerick on Saturday night, live on GAA+.

Before that tonight sees three provincial U20 football finals on the agenda, while there are several other underage games down for decision this week.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

*****

Wednesday 30 April

Dalata Hotel Group U20 Football Championship

Connacht final

Mayo v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 7pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Leinster final

Meath v Louth, Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 7.30pm - TG4 app.

Ulster final

Donegal v Tyrone, Owenbeg, 7.30pm - TG4.

O’Neills Munster U20 hurling championship Round 5

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Cork v Waterford, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm - Spórt TG4 YouTube.

*****

Thursday 1 May

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football quarter-finals

Meath v Offaly, Páirc Taileann, Navan, 6.30pm.

Louth v Westmeath, Páirc Baile Fiach, 7.30pm.

*****

Friday 2 May

Electric Ireland minor championships

Connacht football semi-final

Galway v Mayo, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 6.30pm.

Munster hurling Round 5

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

Waterford v Clare, Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm.

*****

Saturday 3 May

Munster senior hurling championship Round 4

Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 6pm - GAA+.

Electric Ireland minor championships

Leinster hurling

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 2pm.

Westmeath v Carlow, Joristown Park, 2pm.

Galway v Wexford, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3pm.

Laois v Offaly, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5pm.

Ulster football

Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 12pm.

Monaghan v Antrim, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 12pm.

Down v Derry, Downpatrick, 12pm.

Tyrone v Cavan, O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 12pm.

TG4 Connacht senior ladies football championship

Leitrim v Galway, Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, 6pm.

*****

Sunday 4 May

Connacht senior football final

Mayo v Galway, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar, 4pm - RTÉ 2.

Munster senior football final

Kerry v Clare, Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, 1.45pm - RTÉ 2.

TG4 Ladies Football senior championships

Leinster

Kildare v Meath, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 2pm.

Munster

Tipperary v Cork, Fethard Town Park, 2pm.

Waterford v Kerry, Dungarvan GAA, 2pm.

*****

Monday 5 May

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship quarter-finals

Laois v Wexford, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm.

Dublin v Offaly, Parnell Park, 3pm.

Electric Ireland Munster minor football championship

Phase 1 final

Clare v Tipperary, Neutral venue TBC, 7pm.

Quarter-final

Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm.

*****