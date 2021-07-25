Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 25 July 2021
'It's heartbreaking' – Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan beaten by Dilshod Ruzmetov

Brennan lost to the Uzbekistan fighter by unanimous decision.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 25 Jul 2021
Emmet Brennan dejected after the fight.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

EMMET BRENNAN’S OLYMPIC debut ended in disappointment today as the Dublin fighter was beaten by Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Ruzmetov.

Brennan lost by unanimous decision in his 81kg light-heavyweight round of 32 bout in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old was always going to be up against it, with Ruzmetov one of the gold medal favourites at the Games.

He competed well and delivered a number of good shots, but ultimately couldn’t match the classy Uzbek fighter.

Brennan was behind with all five judges following the first round, but closed the gap in the second, with Ruzmetov ahead on three cards, and two judges having the fight all square.

Brennan made a strong start to the third round, landing a strong left, but Ruzmetov recovered to take control of the bout again, going on to win by unanimous decision.

“It’s tough,” an emotional Brennan told RTÉ. 

“Obviously I knew he was good but I have the belief I’ll beat anyone. I knew it was going to be a tough task but I did think I was going to win. He was very, very sharp, a very, very good counter-boxer. 

“It’s gutting. Absolutely gutting.”

Brennan’s difficult journey to the Olympics has been well documented, with the Dublin Docklands fighter at one point quitting his job and taking out a Credit Union loan in a bid to pursue his dream.

“I did put a huge effort in to get here. Without my family I wouldn’t be here. It’s gutting. 

“I know I didn’t let them down, but you want to win here.

“Just a huge thanks to everyone at home from Dublin, the support has been unreal. I never thought I’d get this far, it’s heartbreaking.”

