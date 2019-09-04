This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emre Can in 'deep shock' over Champions League omission

The midfielder says he was told he would be in Juventus’ Champions League squad – only to be excluded by coach Maurizio Sarri.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 8:03 PM
11 minutes ago 420 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4796078
Juventus midfielder Emre Can.
Juventus midfielder Emre Can.
Juventus midfielder Emre Can.

EMRE CAN HAS accused Juventus of breaking a promise by leaving him out of their Champions League squad.

The German midfielder was not included on the 22-player list submitted by Juventus to UEFA, meaning he can play no part in the group stage.

Can claims that conflicts with what he was promised just days ago and insisted he “must and will” play in the competition, an indication he could push for a move in January.

The selection setback comes after former Liverpool player Can held talks with Paris Saint-Germain, only to decide to remain with the Italian champions.

I had a talk with the club [PSG]. In the end I decided with the club [Juventus] that I would stay. And as you can see, I’m not in the squad for the Champions League,” Can said, before training with Germany on Wednesday.

“I was extremely shocked yesterday because I was promised something else last week. They told me something else.

“If I had drawn my own conclusions, I honestly wouldn’t have stayed. Because for me it was a condition to play in the Champions League.

“The shock is extremely deep in me. I can’t explain it to myself. I have no idea why, because last year I played very well, especially in the Champions League. There has also been no justification until now.”

Head coach Maurizio Sarri picked close-season signings Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey ahead of Can in his midfield ranks for the European games, with Juventus due to play Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.

I got a call yesterday. The phone call was not even one minute long,” said 25-year-old Can. “And I was simply told that I was not there. Although they told me last week that I will play 100% in the Champions League.

“I must and will play in the Champions League. I will talk to the club when I come back. And I will see what happens.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie