Saturday 12 February 2022
Superstar Enable delivers a Kingman colt as first foal

Mare “has taken to maternal duties extremely well”.

By Press Association Saturday 12 Feb 2022, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,122 Views 0 Comments
BRILLIANT RACEMARE ENABLE has given birth to her first foal, a colt by Kingman, Juddmonte has announced.

The daughter of Nathaniel retired from racing in October 2020 after a stellar career that saw her win 15 of her 19 starts and amass over £10.7million in total prize money.

Enable was covered by Juddmonte stallion Kingman, who won four Group Ones over a mile for John Gosden and his late owner Khalid Abdullah in 2014 – and he has already sired a clutch of top-class horses, including Palace Pier and Persian King.

A press release read: “Juddmonte are delighted to announce that Enable has given birth to a strikingly-marked colt foal by Kingman at 3.54pm on Friday, February 11, the day before her own birthday.

“Enable has taken to her maternal duties extremely well.

“Special moments are worth the wait!”

Owned and bred by Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms, Enable won the English and Irish Oaks in 2017, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe twice in 2017 and 2018, the Breeders’ Cup Turf in 2018 and the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth II Stakes three times in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Trained by Gosden, Enable was ridden by Frankie Dettori in all but one of her victories and in 17 of her races.

