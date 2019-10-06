Enable's bid for 3rd Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe win denied by Waldgeist

WALDGEIST DENIED ENABLE a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe win with a late surge to seal victory at Longchamp.

Frankie Dettori’s Enable looked set for a victory before Waldgeist, ridden by jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot, pounced late in the day to prevail in the showpiece race.

Enable’s trainer John Gosden praised both the winner and his own horse afterwards when speaking to ITV Racing.

“She ran an absolutely brilliant race,” he said.

“Waldgeist came late and strong – it was a good pace up there. Frankie committed, and went for it, and just the last part, in the ground testing her, it’s hard to show that explosive turn of foot – and Waldgeist has outstayed her on the ground. Full marks to André (Fabre, trainer).”

Speaking about the 16-1 shot’s victory, Fabre commented: “I always hope for the very best when I run my horses in the Arc, which of course is a very special race for me. With Waldgeist, he carried by highest expectation.

“I knew the ground would be very testing, but I look back to his days as a two-year-old, when he won in the heavy, and that made me more confident that he would finish his race off well. I don’t know whether he will run again this year and I will talk to the owner about that.”

Earlier in the day, Albigna delivered the Prix Marcel Boussac for Jessica Harrington.

Harrington’s charge, a 4-1 shot, reeled in Marieta to take the win.

“I wasn’t really confident beforehand as she has only run on good and good to firm ground, so we were going into the unknown,” said Harrington afterwards.

A first success at the top level for Albigna (Zoffany) as she wins the Gr.1 Prix Marcel Boussac @paris_longchamp for @Jessica_Racing & owner/breeders the Niarchos Family #CoolmoreSires #HomeOfChampions https://t.co/BoF2d9dYum — Coolmore (@coolmorestud) October 6, 2019

“I was really not that confident going into today, but she showed the real Albigna that we see at home.

“I’ve only seen it the once and I thought she wasn’t travelling that great, but Shane said afterwards that she likes to find her feet, which she did in her first two races.

“In the Moyglare she ran a bit free and was found to be in season afterwards.”

