Superstar Enable will race again in 2020 with Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe a target

Enable was last seen finishing second at Longchamp earlier this month.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 417 Views 2 Comments
Frankie Dettori celebrating after victory for Enable at the Curragh in 2017.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Frankie Dettori celebrating after victory for Enable at the Curragh in 2017.
Frankie Dettori celebrating after victory for Enable at the Curragh in 2017.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

DUAL ARC WINNER Enable will be kept in training and is set to race again in 2020.

The connections of the superstar mare revealed the decision today in the wake of the second place in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe earlier this month behind Waldgeist.

Enable was aiming for an unprecedented third victory in that prestigious race in Longchamp. 

The 2017 Oaks is also on her CV along with a brace of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

“She has come out of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in good form and will not race again this year,” Prince Khalid Abdullah’s long-serving racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe told The Racing Post.

“Her racing programme will be determined entirely by her wellbeing, so no racing plans will be announced at this stage. The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe remains an important target.”

