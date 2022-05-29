Membership : Access or Sign Up
Enda McGinley stands down as Antrim manager after loss against Leitrim

The Antrim county board released a statement confirming the news.

By Maurice Brosnan Sunday 29 May 2022, 10:41 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ENDA MCGINLEY HAS stepped down as Antrim manager after two years in charge following their 2-14 to 1-12 loss against Leitrim on Saturday.

Antrim lost out in the Ulster championship against Cavan and went down by five points in their Tailteann Cup opener at Avantcard Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

The Antrim county board released a statement confirming the news. 

“The Antrim County Board can announce that Enda McGinley has stepped down as manager of our Senior Football team.

“During Enda’s tenure our Senior footballers have both gained promotion to Division 3 and retained their Division 3 status for 2023.

“We would like to sincerely thank Enda, Stephen O’Neill, Sean Kelly, Stephen Quinn and all the backroom team for their efforts and we wish them all the best of luck for the future.”

The Tyrone All-Ireland winner won promotion from Division 4 in 2021 and retained their Division 3 status in 2022. 

