Three-time All-Ireland winner confirmed as new Antrim manager

Enda McGinley during his time playing for Tyrone.

THREE-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Enda McGinley has been appointed as the new manager of the Antrim footballers.

The former Tyrone star, who was part of the sides who won the 2003, ’05, and ’08 All-Ireland titles, had been heavily linked with the position recently. He also revealed on OTB AM that he was in “very early” discussions over the role.

Fellow Tyrone icon Stephen O’Neill is part of McGinley’s new backroom team and is joined by Stephen Quinn and Sean Kelly.

Three-time All-Star O’Neill previously worked as a forwards coach with Tyrone under former manager Mickey Harte.

McGinley comes in to replace Lenny Harbinson who said he would not be staying on in the position after three years on the back of their Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to Cavan.

They also just missed out on Division 4 league promotion when finishing third on the table.

McGinley has strong links to Antrim football as he is a brother-in-law of current players Tomas and Michael McCann.

