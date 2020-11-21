BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 21 November 2020
Advertisement

Three-time All-Ireland winner confirmed as new Antrim manager

Enda McGinley replaces Lenny Harbinson who recently stepped away from the position.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 21 Nov 2020, 4:54 PM
38 minutes ago 3,160 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5274599
Enda McGinley during his time playing for Tyrone.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Enda McGinley during his time playing for Tyrone.
Enda McGinley during his time playing for Tyrone.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THREE-TIME ALL-Ireland winner Enda McGinley has been appointed as the new manager of the Antrim footballers.

The former Tyrone star, who was part of the sides who won the 2003, ’05, and ’08 All-Ireland titles, had been heavily linked with the position recently. He also revealed on OTB AM that he was in “very early” discussions over the role.

Fellow Tyrone icon Stephen O’Neill is part of McGinley’s new backroom team and is joined by Stephen Quinn and Sean Kelly.

Three-time All-Star O’Neill previously worked as a forwards coach with Tyrone under former manager Mickey Harte.

McGinley comes in to replace Lenny Harbinson who said he would not be staying on in the position after three years on the back of their Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to Cavan.

They also just missed out on Division 4 league promotion when finishing third on the table.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

McGinley has strong links to Antrim football as he is a brother-in-law of current players Tomas and Michael McCann.

 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie