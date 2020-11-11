'There has been a conversation but that is all there has been' - Tyrone winner on Antrim links

TYRONE ALL -IRELAND winner Enda McGinley has confirmed he is a potential candidate to become the next Antrim senior football boss while stressing is ‘very, very early’ in the discussions over the role.

McGinley was identified as a leading contender in today’s Irish News and then he spoke about the links on OB AM this morning.

Yesterday it emerged that Lenny Harbinson would not be staying on in the position after three years.

Errigal Ciarán club man McGinley enjoyed huge success as a player in winning three All-Ireland. senior medals with Tyrone and an All-Star award in 2008.

He has strong links to Antrim football as brother-in-law of current players Tomas and Michael McCann.

“There are lots and lots of rumours going about today – as ever, when there is lots and lots of smoke, there probably is something to it,” McGinley told Off The Ball.

Enda McGinley lifts the Sam Maguire in 2008. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

“I can say that it is in a very, very early state of flux and I am sure that there will be many other names mentioned in and around that job.

“It is something that I’m considering, but ‘considering’ is a very early stage. There is a family, there is a home situation – there are lots and lots of things to come into that.

“There has been a conversation but that is all there has been. I am sure that there are plenty of other men that have been asked to put their name forward as well for it.

“We will see how it pans out, but I wouldn’t even confirm that my name is definitively in for it yet.”

Antrim’s season ended last Saturday when they lost their Ulster quarter-final by four points against Cavan while they had just missed out on Division 4 league promotion previously when finishing third.

