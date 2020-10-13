BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

'Obviously, it's very disruptive but we just have to get on with it'

Enda Stevens admits the Irish camp’s Covid-19 drama has caused difficulty.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 6:29 PM
13 minutes ago 317 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5232331
Enda Stevens.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Enda Stevens.
Enda Stevens.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SUCH ARE THE times in which we live, as Enda Stevens today spent half a pre-match press conference talking about public health. 

The Irish camp has been upended by Covid-19 in the past seven days. First, Stephen Kenny lost Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah ahead of the Slovakia play-off as they were deemed close contacts to a member of staff whose Covid test later proved to be a false positive. 

Then, ahead of Sunday’s game against Wales, a positive result from a player saw he and four close contacts sit out the game at short notice. There was further drama yesterday as a player tested positive, then negative, and then positive again. He was ultimately ruled out of the trip to Finland. 

“Obviously, it’s very disruptive”, said Stevens.

“It’s new to all of us and something that we haven’t really experienced. We just have to get on with it and just focus on the football, to be honest.” 

The Covid situation took up most of the interview, with Stevens also asked if he feels safe, and if his club has been in contact with any concerns over the virus in the Irish camp.

“Obviously we feel safe. It’s our first experience with it all happening, club and country, but it’s just something that we’ve been living with for the past months.

“Yes, you are in contact with your club. Even before Covid was here, our clubs would still be in contact with us asking is everything okay.

“As I said, it’s new to a lot of us, but it’s just something you have to get on with. It’s here and it’s not going anywhere soon, but we have to trust in the doctors and the staff here. They’re doing their very best to keep us safe and hopefully they can.” 

He was also asked if the guidelines are any more relaxed at international level as opposed to club level.

“No, they are in from day one. We literally go from the airport off the plane straight into a car, straight into the bubble. We are completely locked away from everybody outside in the hotel. There’s no family, no friends coming up meeting in reception, we are in a complete bubble.” 

And finally, he was asked to give a vote of confidence to the testing system. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“To be honest, I don’t really want to even get involved in that. I’m no scientist, I’m no doctor, I just want to play football, so as long as my test comes back negative, I’m happy enough.”

As for the football, then. Ireland have yet to win in the Nations League, and must top their group to be in contention for a backdoor to the World Cup play-offs. With just two points from three games leaving Ireland five points from leaders Wales with three games to go, they have to start winning games. 

Avenging last month’s 1-0 home defeat against Finland tomorrow would be a good place to start. 

“We’re playing to win. It’s a results business and we all know that, and we need to go out there and put on a good performance because we didn’t really do ourselves any favours in the home game.

“I know it pre-season time, but we want to make amends for that result and go on and beat a strong Finland team.” 

Ireland have been painfully goal-shy so far: in four games under Kenny they have scored just once, and that was from a corner in his opening game. 

“The gaffer wants goals to come anyway, whether it’s individual brilliance, crosses in the box or it’s playing through the line. He more or less wants us to dominate the ball and dominate long spells in the games and just be on top, and we have been doing that.

“The big thing for us is we need to score when we are on top and we haven’t done that. But once we do that, you can relax and settle into the game. 

“We’ve played really, really well. I thought we’ve created some very good opportunities, especially over the last two games, and we’re not a million miles away from that.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie