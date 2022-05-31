Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stevens buoyed by squad's fresh faces as Ireland prepare for Nations League kick-off

The Sheffield United defender hailed the quality and depth of the Irish squad as they embark on a manic 11-day stretch of games.

Gavin Cooney reports from FAI HQ, Abbottstown
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 31 May 2022, 3:27 PM
Enda Stevens speaking to the press at Abbottstown today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS frequently talked of the “radical overhaul” of the Ireland squad in the early part of his reign, which was a necessity induced partly by design and partly by abnormal circumstance. 

Kenny handed capped 11 players for the first time across his first 14 months in charge, a number perhaps slightly inflated by the depth of reserves required to keep pace with Covid’s capricious streak through the squad.

The team and squad is undoubtedly more settled now: the system is only ever a couple of small tweaks away from a 3-4-3 while Gavin Bazunu, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, and Chiedozie Ogbene are now automatic starters. 

That said, there is no risk of the squad going stale: the group is being continuously, almost imperceptibly, infused with fresh blood.

Connor Ronan and Mark Sykes were called up for the first time in the March camp – neither played – while the 27-man squad now assembled for the summer’s Nations League games have two debutants – Festy Ebosele and CJ Hamilton – while Michael Obafemi is in the squad under Kenny for the first time. 

cj-hamilton CJ Hamilton in Irish training. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“There’s a few new faces, but going off today’s session they will be adding an awful lot to the squad, a lot of strength in depth”, says Enda Stevens. “Things are looking good. 

“There’s always been fresh faces coming in and we have added three or four over the last two camps. They have added so much, going from today’s session there’s a lot of positivity there. They are adding a lot of quality and it’s going to be a really strong squad over the summer.” 

That depth has the added dimension of dispelling any complacency from the squad. 

“You always do”, says Stevens when asked if he feels under pressure for his place. “There’s always someone younger, quicker, stronger, better than you coming up so it keeps you on your toes, it’s competition for places it brings the best out of you and that’s what the manager wants, he wants them headaches.”

Stevens himself is returning to the squad for the first time since last November, having missed the March friendlies with injury. There was concern he may be ruled out of June’s games with an injury that forced him to miss the second leg of Sheffield United’s play-off semi-final loss to Nottingham Forest, but he spent the days prior to joining the Irish squad rehabbing at his club and has declared himself fit. 

“It’s disappointing to be missing out on the camps and that, and it’s bad timing. I’m just happy to be here, it’s an honour to play for your country. It’s one that I really missed and I’m just happy that I got over the few little knocks that I had and can look forward to the games. “ 

The squad depth he talks about will be tested to the limit by the upcoming schedule: four games in three countries across 11 days, taking in an away game to Armenia, home ties with Ukraine and Scotland and a final meeting with Ukraine on neutral territory in Lodz, Poland. 

The Nations League is still finding its place in European football hearts – Jurgen Klopp recently repeated his belief that it’s the “most senseless competition ever created” – but it brings significant enticements for Ireland. Win the group and they’ll be promoted to the money-spinning environs of the top-tier League A, while more immediately, seeding for the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be dictated by the Nations League. There is also the prospect of a back-door play-off to the Euros, under machinations too arcane to engage with until the competition has shaken out. 

“The manager has said what’s at stake and all we can gain from these four games. It’s competitive friendlies as they call it, but there’s so much to play for if we do well.” 

