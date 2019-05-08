This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland defender Stevens sees stellar form rewarded with Player of the Month award

The Dubliner had an April to remember with Sheffield United in the Championship.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 8 May 2019, 12:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,356 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4624458

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ENDA Stevens has rounded off a memorable few weeks at Sheffield United with the PFA Championship Player of the Month award.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Bramall Lane Man of the moment: Enda Stevens. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Blades’ promotion to the Premier League was confirmed on the last weekend of April after they beat Ipswich Town 1-0 and Leeds United and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw.

Back-boned by an Irish quartet, there was sheer joy for Stevens, John Egan, David McGoldrick and Scott Hogan — who is on loan from Aston Villa — at the time. 

The good times keep rolling for Dublin native Stevens however, with the left back rewarded for his sterling efforts with the individual accolade for April.

The 28-year-old enjoyed some seriously impressive form in the run-in, scoring three crucial goals in six appearances while leading the charge from defence and thundering down the wing.

enda2 Source: Sheffield United Twitter.

While Stevens played a prominent role in the Boys In Green’s two Euro 2020 qualifier wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in March, Mick McCarthy has named him in his latest squad ahead of next month’s double-header.

They’ll face Denmark in Copenhagen on 7 June and Gibraltar in Dublin three days later.

Yesterday, a 30-man squad for a forthcoming training camp in Portugal along with the two qualifiers was confirmed.

enda Source: PFA Twitter.

