Stevens strikes in Sheffield United draw, Norwich pegged back late on and 10-man Aston Villa triumph

IRELAND’S ENDA STEVENS hit his first goal of the season tonight as promotion-chasing Sheffield United drew in the Championship with league leaders Norwich City also pegged back for a draw in their game.

Source: EMPICS Sport

Stevens fired home a fiercely-struck shot in the 38th minute but Birmingham City drew level four minutes later and neither side could find a winner as it finished 1-1.

John Egan and David McGoldrick were also in action for a Sheffield United team that are now in third on 78 points with five games remaining, a point behind Leeds United who had won 2-0 last night against Preston.

Enda Stevens gets Sheffield United started against Birmingham with a super strike!



Follow Wednesday night's @SkyBetChamp clash between @BCFC and @SUFC_tweets live on Sky Sports Football or here: https://t.co/LrKS3Ixbh7 pic.twitter.com/jrglxQXCZs — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) April 10, 2019

Norwich are clear at the top by six points and still in the driving seat to be crowned champions but their advantage could have been greater only for the late goal they conceded in a 2-2 draw at home to Reading.

Norwich slipped behind in the first half to 20th-placed Reading, who netted through Yakou Meite, but late goals from Ben Godfrey (86th minute) and Christoph Zimmermann (88) looked set to fire them to victory only for a late Reading strike by Andy Rinomhotan to peg them back.

The other big result in the promotion race was 10-man Aston Villa winning 2-1 against bottom three outfit Rotherham United, a result that leaves them fifth and still in the hunt for the play-off places. They trailed 1-0 at the break and had Tyrone Mings sent-off while also seeing Tammy Abraham miss a penalty.

But Aston Villa bounced back impressively with a Jonathan Kodjia penalty and a brilliant Jack Grealish strike securing the three points on offer.

Hull City are ninth, five points outside the play-off places, after a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic while Brentford defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 and it finished scoreless between Millwall and QPR.

Championship Results

Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield United

Brentford 2-0 Ipswich Town

Hull City 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Millwall 0-0 Queens Park Rangers

Norwich City 2-2 Reading

Rotherham United 1-2 Aston Villa

