Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Stevens strikes in Sheffield United draw, Norwich pegged back late on and 10-man Aston Villa triumph

It was a busy night of action in the Championship in the promotion race.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 10:12 PM
48 minutes ago 1,622 Views 3 Comments
IRELAND’S ENDA STEVENS hit his first goal of the season tonight as promotion-chasing Sheffield United drew in the Championship with league leaders Norwich City also pegged back for a draw in their game.

Birmigham City v Sheffield United - Sky Bet Championship - St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

Stevens fired home a fiercely-struck shot in the 38th minute but Birmingham City drew level four minutes later and neither side could find a winner as it finished 1-1.

John Egan and David McGoldrick were also in action for a Sheffield United team that are now in third on 78 points with five games remaining, a point behind Leeds United who had won 2-0 last night against Preston.

Norwich are clear at the top by six points and still in the driving seat to be crowned champions but their advantage could have been greater only for the late goal they conceded in a 2-2 draw at home to Reading.

Norwich slipped behind in the first half to 20th-placed Reading, who netted through Yakou Meite, but late goals from Ben Godfrey (86th minute) and Christoph Zimmermann (88) looked set to fire them to victory only for a late Reading strike by Andy Rinomhotan to peg them back. 

The other big result in the promotion race was 10-man Aston Villa winning 2-1 against bottom three outfit Rotherham United, a result that leaves them fifth and still in the hunt for the play-off places. They trailed 1-0 at the break and had Tyrone Mings sent-off while also seeing Tammy Abraham miss a penalty.

But Aston Villa bounced back impressively with a Jonathan Kodjia penalty and a brilliant Jack Grealish strike securing the three points on offer.

Hull City are ninth, five points outside the play-off places, after a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic while Brentford defeated Ipswich Town 2-0 and it finished scoreless between Millwall and QPR.

Championship Results

Birmingham City 1-1 Sheffield United
Brentford 2-0 Ipswich Town
Hull City 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Millwall 0-0 Queens Park Rangers
Norwich City 2-2 Reading
Rotherham United 1-2 Aston Villa

The42 Team
