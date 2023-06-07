Republic of Ireland's Enda Stevens released by Sheffield United

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S Enda Stevens has been released from Sheffield United, the club has announced.

Stevens, who signed for the club in May 2017 on a free transfer from Portsmouth, departs after helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League this season, as well as in the 2018-2019 campaign.

He scored four goals during the promotion run-in in 2018/19. The 32-year-old exits after earning over 200 outings in red and white, including 13 last season.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has also been released. The 37-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Bramall Lane, will end his third spell at the club at the conclusion of his current contract, departing having made 377 appearances and scored 129 goals.

He did play 45 times for the Blades last season as they won promotion from the Championship and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but boss Paul Heckingbottom does not think he is worth a new deal in the top flight.

Jack O’Connell will also depart the club having played his part in promotions over the years.

A huge part of our journey, a proper Blade.



A huge part of our journey, a proper Blade.

All the best and thank you for your contributions, Enda.

The Blades have exercised the options on contracts for Oliver Norwood, Oliver McBurnie, Wes Foderingham and Ismaila Coulibaly to keep them at the club while negotiations over new deals for John Fleck, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn are ongoing.

