Sunday 5 December 2021
Energumene extends unbeaten run with effortless Hilly Way verdict

Favourite makes short work of Cork rivals.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Dec 2021
Energumene won by eight-and-a-half lengths.
Image: Thomas Weekes/PA
Image: Thomas Weekes/PA

ENERGUMENE MAINTAINED HIS unbeaten record over jumps with a dominant display in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a faultless novice campaign over fences last term, claiming Grade One wins at Leopardstown and Punchestown either side of missing the Arkle at Cheltenham due to a minor setback.

Energumene was sent off favourite to make a successful reappearance in a Grade Two contest his trainer Willie Mullins has dominated over the years and ultimately did so without much fuss.

Travelling strongly and jumping soundly at the head of affairs under Sean O’Keeffe, the son of Denham Red comfortably drew eight and a half lengths clear of Daly Tiger, with Sizing Pottsie third.

Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “Sean said they went very quick early and he was happy when he went to the front, but the other horse (Notebook) took him on down the back straight and they ended up racing.

“Other than that, he’d have been very impressive and his class told in the straight and he won easily.

“In fairness Notebook is a Grade One horse, has had a run and finished last.

“Energumene was giving away a penalty and he (O’Keeffe) thinks he’ll improve loads.”

Press Association

