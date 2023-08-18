Advertisement
Frank Uijlenbroek/INPHO Ireland's Katie Mullen, right, takes on Player of the Match Alex Malzer of England.
# Hockey
Ireland Women beaten by England in EuroHockey Championship opener
Sean Dancer’s side lost 3-0 in Monchengladbach on Friday.
15 minutes ago

IRELAND FELL TO a 3-0 defeat against England in their opening pool match of the Women’s EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach on Friday.

An early penalty stroke converted by Grace Balsdon, and Tessa Howard’s second-quarter goal, had England 2-0 up and in control at half-time.

And Hannah Martin made sure of the victory when she struck England’s third with 12 minutes remaining.

Ireland — who are currently ranked 13th in the world — now face a quick turnaround before they take on Scotland on Saturday evening.

A top-two pool finish and a place in the semi-finals now looks to be beyond Sean Dancer’s side, barring a major upset against hosts Germany, who are ranked fourth, in their final Pool B match on 22 August.

Only the tournament winners are guaranteed Olympic qualification for Paris, but there is plenty still to play for, with a top-six finish good enough to earn Ireland a place in the Olympic qualification tournament in January 2024.

