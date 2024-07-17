Ireland and England face the same dilemma ahead of Aviva showdown

IN SPORT especially, familiarity breeds contempt.

Consequently, news of Gareth Southgate’s resignation following Euro 2024 came as no surprise.

The former Aston Villa player may have failed in his mission to win a major trophy, but steps away as unquestionably the most successful England manager since World Cup winner Alf Ramsey.

He inherited a side that had recently lost to Iceland at Euro 2016 and undoubtedly has left the Three Lions in a better condition than he found them.

Before he took over, in 50 years since the 1966 World Cup triumph, the team’s best achievement had been reaching two semi-finals — at Italia ’90 and Euro ’96 — losing both.

In eight years of Southgate, they have made it to two finals and one semi-final from four attempts.

Even the manager’s most ardent critics will find it hard to make a case that his tenure has not been a great success overall.

Sure, he made some tactical and selection mistakes along the way (doesn’t every manager?)

England were also fortunate with the draw on more than one occasion at major tournaments. But they still had to beat what was in front of them — his predecessors were knocked out by sides of the calibre of Iceland or in some cases, didn’t even make it through qualification.

And yes, he was lucky to have such a gifted collection of players at his disposal, but equally, previous England bosses were hardly hamstrung by a shortage of talent and still failed to emulate Southgate’s achievements.

Yet there is still a prevailing sense of ingratitude, as those plastic beer cups thrown at him following England’s 0-0 Euros draw with Slovenia emphasised.

His loyalty to certain players was a bone of contention — it was Mason Mount at the last Euros and Harry Kane in 2024.

Moreover, Southgate has been perenially mocked and criticised by fans and some media members for his perceived conservatism.

The inability of the ex-Middlesbrough manager to ‘let the handbrake off’ is a common complaint.

But these qualms are nothing new. Sven-Göran Eriksson and Fabio Capello were also accused of being too negative.

And indeed, the dilemma sums up coaches’ predicament in international football.

In every country, there seems to be an anxiety over style of play.

At this Euros, France and Portugal were similarly harangued for their excessive caution.

Spain triumphed and were one of the few teams who looked fluid and convincing in the attacking third, but they did so playing similar football to the type they were hammered for after exiting past recent tournaments with a whimper — Morocco and Russia have stopped them going deep at the last two World Cups.

It also usually feels that every new managerial appointment compensates or serves as a correction for the previous regime.

In England’s case, it’s interesting to examine how the successors for the supposedly inept foreign coaches (Eriksson and Capello) were two managers who seemingly tried a slightly bolder philosophy.

One of Steve McClaren’s first moves was to drop David Beckham from the squad.

Under Roy Hodgson, England’s midfield in the famous Iceland loss comprised Eric Dier, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli.

Neither manager could be accused of a Southgate-esque cautiousness, yet both stints ended disastrously.

The new man, whether it is ex-Ireland international Lee Carsley or one of the many other names linked with the post, will likely be encouraged to eschew the so-called ‘boring’ football Southgate favoured.

Irish fans might not be accustomed to the level of success England have enjoyed at international level in recent years, but they will be familiar with the discourse.

England, now, are in one respect, in a comparable situation to the Boys in Green post-Martin O’Neill.

The appointment of Stephen Kenny felt like a reaction to years of the pragmatic football they had played, in which fans and pundits were growing disillusioned.

Read Next Related Reads What happened to Harry Kane? Biggest disappointment? Best goal? Our writers review Euro 2024

Similarly, Heimir Hallgrimsson, who has been given only a 17-month contract, seems to have very different plans from Kenny.

“Your time with the players is so limited as a national coach, so you need to have the basics perfect before you build on something different,” he said after being confirmed as Ireland manager. “If you get the basics — being organised, being compact, being a strong unit, that’s always the first thing you need as a national team.”

Although the 57-year-old insists he is not tied to one particular formation, like Trapattoni, Hallgrimsson has often favoured 4-4-2. And the evidence suggests the ex-Iceland boss will be more comparable in approach to the Italian than Kenny.

And for all the criticism Trapattoni and O’Neill received, like Southgate, they were relatively successful compared to many of their predecessors, each qualifying for a major tournament.

You suspect the cash-strapped FAI will settle for that result irrespective of what style Hallgrímsson employs.

On the other hand, England will have more lofty ambitions after the strangely hollow-seeming run to the Euro 2024 final.

Football may be a results business, but if the victories are not achieved in a consistently exhilarating manner, the fallout from even occasional defeats tends to be magnified and the tolerance for managers at the helm diminishes.

It is one reason why Hallgrimsson may not be afforded the same level of goodwill and support Kenny enjoyed if results go awry, and also why Southgate’s successor will know victories alone will not be enough to appease a demanding public.