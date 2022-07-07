Two England debuts for Australia game as Eddie Jones rings the changes

EDDIE JONES HAS rolled the dice for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday by giving debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman.

In a shock overhaul of the threequarters, Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Freeman replaces the underperforming Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing.

Completing the trio of changes in the backs is Jack van Poortvliet making his full debut at scrum-half after being given the nod ahead of Danny Care.

Eddie Jones has named his squad for the second #AUSvENG Test 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 7, 2022

The final adjustment to the side defeated 30-28 in the first Test in Perth is Sam Underhill filling the void at openside created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion.

Jones has opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs on a bench that includes teenage sensation Henry Arundell, who will be aiming to make another explosive cameo appearance.

“We have decided to make changes in our back line. They were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team. There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take,” Jones said.

“This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

England

15. Freddie Steward

14. Jack Nowell

13. Guy Porter

12. Owen Farrell

11. Tommy Freeman

10. Marcus Smith

9. Jack van Poortlviet

1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje

5. Jonny Hill

6. Courtney Lawes (captain)

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Joe Heyes

19. Ollie Chessum

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Jack Willis

22. Danny Care

23. Henry Arundell

