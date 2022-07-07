Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Two England debuts for Australia game as Eddie Jones rings the changes

Jack van Poortvliet will also start the second Test against Australia.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 8:19 AM
33 minutes ago 1,086 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5810136
Leicester Tigers player Guy Porter.
Image: PA
Leicester Tigers player Guy Porter.
Leicester Tigers player Guy Porter.
Image: PA

EDDIE JONES HAS rolled the dice for England’s do-or-die second Test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday by giving debuts to Guy Porter and Tommy Freeman.

In a shock overhaul of the threequarters, Porter comes in for Joe Marchant at outside centre and Freeman replaces the underperforming Joe Cokanasiga on the left wing.

Completing the trio of changes in the backs is Jack van Poortvliet making his full debut at scrum-half after being given the nod ahead of Danny Care.

The final adjustment to the side defeated 30-28 in the first Test in Perth is Sam Underhill filling the void at openside created by Tom Curry’s tour-ending concussion.

Jones has opted for a six-two split between forwards and backs on a bench that includes teenage sensation Henry Arundell, who will be aiming to make another explosive cameo appearance.

“We have decided to make changes in our back line. They were tough calls but we feel they will strengthen the team. There are opportunities to attack against Australia which we can take,” Jones said.

“This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance.”

England

15. Freddie Steward
14. Jack Nowell
13. Guy Porter
12. Owen Farrell
11. Tommy Freeman
10. Marcus Smith
9. Jack van Poortlviet

1. Ellis Genge
2. Jamie George
3. Will Stuart
4. Maro Itoje
5. Jonny Hill
6. Courtney Lawes (captain)
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Mako Vunipola
18. Joe Heyes
19. Ollie Chessum
20. Lewis Ludlam
21. Jack Willis
22. Danny Care
23. Henry Arundell

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie