England crush Italy in Women's Six Nations despite early red card

ENGLAND PLAYED 70 minutes with 14 women in their Six Nations opener in Parma on Sunday but continued to dominate Italy with a 48-0 victory.

England number eight Sarah Beckett was sent off for using a “crocodile roll” to pull Italian centre Michela Sillari off a ruck after 10 minutes. Sillari suffered an injury that forced her out of the match.

England had never lost to Italy and had won the last five meetings by 54 points or more. Even a player down, they pinned the Italians to their goal line, although the home team held out for 30 minutes before England’s powerful forwards began to bludgeon through.

Prop Hannah Botterman shoved over for a try after 30 minutes, and five minutes later, lock Abbie Ward, returning to the England team after having her first child last July, carried two defenders with her as she powered over.

Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies opened the second half by touching down after England mauled Italy rapidly backwards from a lineout.

England’s backs joined the scoring as fullback Ellie Kildunne sliced through the Italian defence as she raced 40 metres to touch down the bonus-point try.

Centre Helena Rowland and replacement prop Mackenzie Carson then touched down.

Zoe Harrison, who had missed her first three conversions, connected with the next three.

Rowland was shown yellow with 12 minutes left, but even down to 13 players, England dominated and Kildunne touched down in the corner. Holly Aitchison missed with the conversion.

After the numbers were evened up with a last-minute yellow card for Emma Stevanin, England again hurled the Italian pack back from a lineout and replacement prop Connie Powell scored. Aitchison converted.

