Sensational drama as England win U21 Euros with 96th-minute penalty save

England 1-0 Spain

JAMES TRAFFORD SAVED a stoppage-time penalty to earn England European U21 Championship glory for the first time in 39 years as they edged past Spain.

The Burnley goalkeeper repelled Abel Ruiz’s spot-kick, awarded after a VAR review in the sixth minute of added time, and then kept out substitute Aimar Oroz’s follow-up at the end of a pulsating contest at the Batumi Arena in Georgia.

In the process, he became the first man to keep six clean sheets at the finals to help his side claim glory courtesy of a 1-0 victory, having not conceded a single goal at the tournament.

Liverpool Curtis Jones’ had earlier given England, playing in front of senior boss Gareth Southgate, the lead in first-half stoppage time when he deflected Cole Palmer’s free-kick past keeper Arnau Tenas.

A third title and a first since 1984 was delivered on a dramatic evening in Georgia which saw England coach Ashley Cole and one of his Spanish counterparts, as well as substituted midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White and Spain’s Antonio Blanco, sent off on the sidelines.

Palmer played a key role as the deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time. After the Manchester City man had been tripped by club-mate Sergio Gomez, Jones, making a nuisance of himself in front of the defensive wall, unwittingly deflected his free-kick past the helpless Tenas.

Colwill and Oihan Sancet were booked and England coach Cole and one of his Spanish counterparts sent off amid a melee in the wake of the goal.

Ruiz thought he had levelled within six minutes of the restart, but his bullet header from a Gomez free-kick was correctly ruled offside, although England looked rattled with Spain making a big push in the early stages of the half.

As the clock ticked towards the 96th minute, Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was advised to take a second look at Colwill’s challenge on Ruiz and ultimately pointed to the spot, but Trafford’s heroics sparked wild English celebrations.