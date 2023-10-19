Can Borthwick's England prove the world wrong and shock the Boks?

FIRST, IT’S TIME to put the hands up. This writer didn’t think England would do much at this World Cup.

When they were a mess during the World Cup warm-ups, we wrote them off, even with a relatively favourable draw giving them a clear pathway to the semi-finals.

But on a visit to England camp today, it was clear how much they’ve enjoyed proving people wrong, at least in their eyes. It was also clear just how much interest being semi-finalists generates. It was a packed press conference. What might have been…

The media appointment took place at INSEP, the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance, located in the sprawling Vincennes Woods to the east of Paris. After a 20-minute train ride, the stroll through towering trees and past a lake was blissful, the sun shimmering off the water.

England were late for the press briefing as they nailed down a few more final details out on one of the many training pitches at INSEP, which looks a bit like a military base with its buildings dotted in between fields and a huge hanger for indoor athletics and cycling.

On Saturday, England will take a shot at reigning champions South Africa without any pressure on their shoulders. Few people expect them to even get close. The draw clearly played a big part in them getting here and they haven’t been spectacular by any means, but England can call themselves World Cup semi-finalists and they have little to lose this weekend in Paris, where they expect a huge contingent of travelling English support.

The way they talk about it, this was all expected within camp. Outside centre Joe Marchant said head coach Steve Borthwick essentially predicted this all the way back in July when they were being flogged at a pre-season camp in Verona, Italy where the temperature was above 40°C.

The highly influential head of strength and conditioning Aled Walters – who was previously with Munster and played a key role in South Africa winning the 2019 World Cup before Borthwick lured him to Leicester and then England – recently explained that England had done heavy conditioning training soon before their warm-up games as they bid to get fitter for the big show.

Advertisement

James Crombie / INPHO England head coach Steve Borthwick. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

So when they looked “leggy” during those pre-World Cup matches, it was all part of the plan, said Walter. He said he understood the criticism from the outside, although it’s not as clear whether Borthwick has forgiven those who slammed his England team.

Indeed, it sounds like relations between Borthwick and the English press have deteriorated hugely. He has apparently taken issue with some of the stuff written about his team and the frostiness is certainly reciprocal. Borthwick is not a riveting speaker in a media setting, clearly picking his steps carefully to avoid saying anything of any real interest.

But Borthwick is the one smiling at the moment. His biggest grin today came after he was asked about Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus having predicated what England’s matchday 23 would be earlier this week. Borthwick claimed he hadn’t seen it, but really he couldn’t resist.

“Was he right?” asked Borthwick, surely knowing that Erasmus had been off.

“Well,” concluded Borthwick with a wide smile when told the Boks boss had got it wrong.

The hints of satisfaction emanating Borthwick are understandable. One doubts that he has paused too much to think about how the World Cup draw favoured his team. From his perspective, he has guided England to a semi-final despite all the criticism and after a tough first Six Nations in charge.

Let’s not forget that England were smashed by France at Twickenham as recently as March. It was a dark day as they lost on a record 53-10 scoreline at ‘HQ.’ Now they’re in the final four of the World Cup.

The impressive back row Ben Earl spoke well this afternoon, detailing how England have pushed themselves to be the “fastest learners” in rugby and how they’re not carrying too much of a burden coming into this weekend.

Captain Owen Farrell then continued his new policy of seeming more friendly in this context. Maybe the smiles were a bit forced at times, but he has taken a leaf out of his father’s book by coming across as much more relaxed with the media in recent months.

James Crombie / INPHO England back row Ben Earl. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

There was a hint of threat in Farrell’s words about England pitching up with a big performance on Saturday night and you wouldn’t put it past the out-half to produce a strong performance.

“On the biggest occasions, the biggest stages, he performs,” said Borthwick of his captain.

Farrell is one of three centurions in the starting XV along with Courtney Lawes and Dan Cole. The likes of Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Joe Marler, and Jonny May have over 70 caps. Tom Curry and Manu Tuilagi have proven themselves in huge games before.

The ‘newer’ crop like Earl, eight-times-capped lock George Martin, scrum-half Alex Mitchell, and outside centre Marchant have done well in recent weeks. And there’s a bit of punch off the England bench too from Ellis Genge, Ollie Chessum, Ollie Lawrence and co.

There were lots of questions today about the 2019 semi-finals when England delivered one of the great World Cup performances to blitz the All Blacks. 13 of the matchday 23 from that day in Tokyo will play again on Saturday.

Although England repeatedly explained that four years is a long time in rugby, you can see why Borthwick seems to have belief his team can do something special.

But the reality is that the Springboks are the first elite team England have faced in this World Cup. The English impressed with only 14 men against Argentina in their opening win but were obviously fancied for their victories against Japan, Chile, Samoa, and Fiji.

South Africa are 13-point favourites, so England will have to find an altogether new gear if they’re to prove the world wrong and shock the Boks.