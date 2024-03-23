England beaten at Wembley as Endrick announces himself with Brazil winner

ENGLAND SUFFERED THEIR first defeat since the World Cup as teenage star Endrick came off the bench to seal Brazil a late victory against Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 hopefuls.

After a build-up dominated by the brouhaha over an altered St George’s flag on the back of the new shirt and talk about the manager’s future, Saturday’s glamour friendly between these injury-hit sides failed to live up to the hype.

Southgate’s side survived a few scares on a night that was heading towards a goalless conclusion until 17-year-old Endrick’s first senior international goal secured a 1-0 win at a sold-out Wembley.

Brazil had been on a run of three straight losses but, under new boss Dorival Junior, had the best chances of a stop-start opening period that saw Lucas Paqueta hit the post and somehow escape a second yellow card.

Vinicius Jr and Raphinha also had chances for the Selecao, with the former’s late shot leading to teenager Endrick’s matchwinner as England made a poor start to a year they hope will go down in history.

Both sides rung changes midway through the second half, including 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo coming on for his England debut.

Lewis Dunk was among those brought on and his poor header was cut out by Andreas Pereira in the 80th minute, leading to Brazil’s winner.

The Fulham midfielder put Vinicius Jr scampering behind, with Pickford stopping the initial shot before Endrick scored the rebound.

England pushed for a leveller that evaded them, with Endrick going close to making it a brace at the end of a stoppage time break.

This was the first time Southgate’s men had tasted defeat at Wembley since the Euro 2020 penalty shoot-out loss to Italy.