England dealt major blow as Lawes is ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations

The Northampton Saints player sustained a chest injury in training.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 12:41 PM
28 minutes ago 349 Views 0 Comments
Courtney Lawes in training with England.
Image: PA
ENGLAND HAVE SUFFERED a significant setback in their Six Nations title defence after Courtney Lawes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament by a chest injury.

Lawes suffered damage to his pectoral muscle in training on Wednesday and misses Saturday’s Cardiff showdown with Wales and the final two matches against France and Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Courtney picked up a knock and that means he won’t be available for us for the rest of the Six Nations,” attack coach Simon Amor said.

Lawes was due to continue at blindside flanker for the title clash at the Principality Stadium but his mishap on the training field means Mark Wilson starts in the six jersey.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to Italy-Ireland, discuss Joey Carbery’s positional future with province and country, and try to figure out what happens next with the postponed France-Scotland fixture:

