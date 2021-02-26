England dealt major blow as Lawes is ruled out for the rest of the Six Nations

ENGLAND HAVE SUFFERED a significant setback in their Six Nations title defence after Courtney Lawes was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament by a chest injury.

Lawes suffered damage to his pectoral muscle in training on Wednesday and misses Saturday’s Cardiff showdown with Wales and the final two matches against France and Ireland.

“Unfortunately, Courtney picked up a knock and that means he won’t be available for us for the rest of the Six Nations,” attack coach Simon Amor said.

Lawes was due to continue at blindside flanker for the title clash at the Principality Stadium but his mishap on the training field means Mark Wilson starts in the six jersey.

