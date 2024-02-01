Borthwick hands out two debuts for England's Six Nations opener against Italy

ENGLAND HAVE GIVEN debuts to centre Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome.
Head coach Steve Borthwick has also named three uncapped players on the bench in back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South, fly-half Fin Smith and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Alex Mitchell has overcome an infected cut on his leg to form a half-back axis with George Ford, who is named as one of two vice-captains alongside Maro Itoje with Jamie George leading the team out at the Stadio Olimpico.
Ford has edged rookie Fin Smith for the number 10 jersey after Marcus Smith was ruled out of the round one clash because of a calf problem.
Italy, who have never beaten England in 30 previous attempts, have named Toulouse star Ange Capuozzo on the right wing for Gonzalo Quesada’s first match as Azzurri coach.
Capuozzo has been shifted from full-back to make way for Perpignan playmaker Tommaso Allan, with Lyon’s Monty Ioane on the left flank.
Italy
- 15. Tommaso Allan
- 14. Ange Capuozzo
- 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
- 12. Tommaso Menoncello
- 11. Monty Ioane
- 10. Paolo Garbisi
- 9. Alessandro Garbisi
- 1. Danilo Fischetti
- 2. Gianmarco Lucchesi
- 3. Pietro Ceccarelli
- 4. Niccolo Cannone
- 5. Federico Ruzza
- 6. Sebastian Negri
- 7. Michele Lamaro (capt)
- 8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
- 16. Giacomo Nicotera
- 17. Mirco Spagnolo
- 18.Giosue Zilocch
- 19. Andrea Zambonin
- 20. Edoardo Iachizzi
- 21. Manuel Zuliani
- 22. Stephen Varney
- 23. Lorenzo Pani
England
- 15. Freddie Steward
- 14. Tommy Freeman
- 13. Henry Slade
- 12. Fraser Dingwall
- 11. Elliot Daly
- 10. George Ford
- 9. Alex Mitchell
- 1. Joe Marler
- 2. Jamie George (capt)
- 3. Will Stuart
- 4. Maro Itoje
- 5. Ollie Chessum
- 6. Ethan Roots
- 7. Sam Underhill
- 8. Ben Earl
Replacements:
- 16. Theo Dan
- 17. Ellis Genge
- 18. Dan Cole
- 19. Alex Coles
- 20. Chandler Cunningham-South
- 21. Danny Care
- 22. Fin Smith
- 23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
– Additional reporting © AFP 2024
– Updated 2.35pm: This article was updated to correct England’s and Italy’s squad listings.