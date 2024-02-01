Borthwick hands out two debuts for England's Six Nations opener against Italy

ENGLAND HAVE GIVEN debuts to centre Fraser Dingwall and flanker Ethan Roots for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has also named three uncapped players on the bench in back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South, fly-half Fin Smith and wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Alex Mitchell has overcome an infected cut on his leg to form a half-back axis with George Ford, who is named as one of two vice-captains alongside Maro Itoje with Jamie George leading the team out at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ford has edged rookie Fin Smith for the number 10 jersey after Marcus Smith was ruled out of the round one clash because of a calf problem.

Italy, who have never beaten England in 30 previous attempts, have named Toulouse star Ange Capuozzo on the right wing for Gonzalo Quesada’s first match as Azzurri coach.

Capuozzo has been shifted from full-back to make way for Perpignan playmaker Tommaso Allan, with Lyon’s Monty Ioane on the left flank.

Italy

15. Tommaso Allan

14. Ange Capuozzo

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Alessandro Garbisi

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Gianmarco Lucchesi

3. Pietro Ceccarelli

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (capt)

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Giacomo Nicotera

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18.Giosue Zilocch

19. Andrea Zambonin

20. Edoardo Iachizzi

21. Manuel Zuliani

22. Stephen Varney

23. Lorenzo Pani

England

15. Freddie Steward

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Henry Slade

12. Fraser Dingwall

11. Elliot Daly

10. George Ford

9. Alex Mitchell

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George (capt)

3. Will Stuart

4. Maro Itoje

5. Ollie Chessum

6. Ethan Roots

7. Sam Underhill

8. Ben Earl

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan

17. Ellis Genge

18. Dan Cole

19. Alex Coles

20. Chandler Cunningham-South

21. Danny Care

22. Fin Smith

23. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

– Additional reporting © AFP 2024

– Updated 2.35pm: This article was updated to correct England’s and Italy’s squad listings.