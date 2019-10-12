This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England fans clash with Czech police in Prague

The travelling supporters had set up shop in a square in the Old Town section.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,479 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848781
A fan is arrested.
Image: Gabriel Kuchta
A fan is arrested.
A fan is arrested.
Image: Gabriel Kuchta

A NUMBER OF England supporters have been arrested following running battles with police in Prague ahead of the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 game with the Czech Republic.

Czech police said Friday they had detained 31 fans following clashes in Prague’s city centre.

Police “took steps against football hooligans at two restaurants in Prague,” police said in a tweet.

“Police have detained 31 people in total, including 14 foreigners,” they said, adding they had to use force to restore calm.

The travelling supporters had set up shop in a square in the Old Town section of the Czech capital, continuing a rowdy display after reportedly being warned, in English, that they faced police action.

After that warning was ignored, the authorities arrived, armed and wearing riot gear. The visiting fans responded by throwing bottles at the police, who in turn launched stun grenades at them.

Around 12 fans were pinned into a corner and forced to the floor. 

There were concerns before the game that the late kick off, 8:45pm local time, with the fixture being played on a Friday and Prague’s reputation as a party town would potentially lead to problems with England’s travelling contingent.

The Three Lions have had problems in recent years across Europe, with similar incidents seen in Amsterdam, Porto and Dortmund.

This time 3,800 fans bought tickets for the game, but more are thought to have made the trip.

Additional reporting by AFP

There has been no statement as to whether or not those arrested had tickets to the game, which the Czech Republic won 2-1.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie