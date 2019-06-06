This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two England fans arrested after ugly clashes with Portuguese police

There were unsavoury scenes in Porto on Wednesday night.

By AFP Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 12:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,109 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4670048
Portuguese police clashed with fans.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Portuguese police clashed with fans.
Portuguese police clashed with fans.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TWO ENGLAND SUPPORTERS were arrested on Wednesday in Porto’s city centre after clashing with Portuguese fans watching the Nations League semi-final against Switzerland, according to police.

“There was a scuffle between English and Portuguese supporters, with bottles thrown, and the police had to intervene,” Portuguese police spokesman Alexandre Coimbra told AFP.

“The English supporters turned against the police who arrested two of them and identified a third,” he said.

Video on social networks showed police holding batons and riot shields breaking up dozens of supporters in a fan zone in Porto.

British fans cause contempt at Avenida dos Aliados in Porto England fans in Porto. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Portugal qualified for Sunday’s final after a hat-trick by Cristiano Ronaldo gave them a 3-1 win over Switzerland.

England play the Netherlands in the second semi-final on Thursday in Guimaraes.

- © AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie