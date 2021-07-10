Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 10 July 2021
Advertisement

English FA fined over fan disturbances, laser pointing

The Danish anthem was booed and Kasper Schmeichel had to contend with a lazer pointed from the Wembley crowd.

By AFP Saturday 10 Jul 2021, 1:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,232 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5491396
Kasper Schmeichel prepares for England's Harry Kane to take the crucial spot kick.
Image: Paul ELLIS
Kasper Schmeichel prepares for England's Harry Kane to take the crucial spot kick.
Kasper Schmeichel prepares for England's Harry Kane to take the crucial spot kick.
Image: Paul ELLIS

THE ENGLISH FOOTBALL Association has been fined €30,000 by UEFA after a laser was pointed at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win, European football’s governing body announced Saturday.

The FA was also sanctioned due to “disturbances during the national anthems and setting of fireworks” by England supporters at Wembley, some of whom booed the Danish anthem.

Photos in the British press showed a laser being pointed at Schmeichel’s face before the match-deciding penalty in extra time, which the Leicester ‘keeper saved only to see Harry Kane score the rebound.

“I didn’t notice it during the penalty kick because it was behind me on my right side,” said Schmeichel.

“But I noticed it in the second half. I told the referee and I think he went out and told one of the other linesmen.”

UEFA had announced the charges against England on Friday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Gareth Southgate’s men won 2-1 against Denmark and will face Italy in London on Sunday in England’s first major tournament final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie