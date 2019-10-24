This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England recall Ford at 10 for World Cup semi-final against All Blacks

Eddie Jones has gone back to the Ford-Farrell combination for Saturday’s clash.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Tokyo
By Murray Kinsella Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 9:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,786 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4865048

EDDIE JONES HAS named George Ford at out-half for England’s World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks on Saturday, meaning a return to Ford-Owen Farrell combination at 10 and 12.

The Leicester out-half was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s quarter-final win over Australia, with Farrell starting at out-half instead, but Jones has recalled Ford for the massive clash with New Zealand.

george-ford-comes-on-to-replace-owen-farrell Ford and Farrell will combine against the All Blacks. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

That means Farrell moves to inside centre and Manu Tuilagi shifts to the number 13 shirt, with Henry Slade dropping to the bench.

The only other change to England’s matchday 23 sees Mark Wilson come onto the bench instead of Lewis Ludlam.

Number eight Billy Vunipola will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday. 

“The squad has approached the game well with real maturity,” said Jones. “It has helped having players here who have been on the Lions tour and played against New Zealand.

“They have been involved in some of the biggest games in world rugby so this semi-final won’t phase them.

“New Zealand is a great team, they have an impressive winning record since the last Rugby World Cup.

“Like any good team, you have got to take away time and space from them you have to find areas you can pressure them. We believe we have identified a number of areas where we can do that.”

England (v All Blacks):

15. Elliot Daly
14. Anthony Watson
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs 

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler 
4. Maro Itoje
5. Courtney Lawes 
6. Tom Curry 
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler 
18. Dan Cole 
19. George Kruis
20. Mark Wilson
21. Willi Heinz 
22. Henry Slade 
23. Jonathan Joseph

Referee: Nigel Owens [Wales].

