England recall Ford at 10 for World Cup semi-final against All Blacks

EDDIE JONES HAS named George Ford at out-half for England’s World Cup semi-final against the All Blacks on Saturday, meaning a return to Ford-Owen Farrell combination at 10 and 12.

The Leicester out-half was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s quarter-final win over Australia, with Farrell starting at out-half instead, but Jones has recalled Ford for the massive clash with New Zealand.

Ford and Farrell will combine against the All Blacks. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

That means Farrell moves to inside centre and Manu Tuilagi shifts to the number 13 shirt, with Henry Slade dropping to the bench.

The only other change to England’s matchday 23 sees Mark Wilson come onto the bench instead of Lewis Ludlam.

Number eight Billy Vunipola will win his 50th Test cap on Saturday.

“The squad has approached the game well with real maturity,” said Jones. “It has helped having players here who have been on the Lions tour and played against New Zealand.

“They have been involved in some of the biggest games in world rugby so this semi-final won’t phase them.

“New Zealand is a great team, they have an impressive winning record since the last Rugby World Cup.

“Like any good team, you have got to take away time and space from them you have to find areas you can pressure them. We believe we have identified a number of areas where we can do that.”

England (v All Blacks):

15. Elliot Daly

14. Anthony Watson

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Jonny May

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Joe Marler

18. Dan Cole

19. George Kruis

20. Mark Wilson

21. Willi Heinz

22. Henry Slade

23. Jonathan Joseph

Referee: Nigel Owens [Wales].