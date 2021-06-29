Sterling and Kane on target as England defeat Germany at Wembley

RAHEEM STERLING AND Harry Kane both hit the net in the second half at Wembley as England booked their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side won 2-0 to knock Germany out at the last 16 stage.

They finally made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when Sterling opened the scoring and then Harry Kane headed home to seal the victory in the 86th minute, as substitute Jack Grealish made a big impact to help create both goals.

Thomas Mueller had a huge chance for Germany to tie the game after Sterling’s opener but he dragged his shot wide of the post when through on goal.

England now head to Rome for the quarter-finals on Saturday night to face Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later in the last of the second round games.

