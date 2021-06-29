Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 29 June 2021
Advertisement

Sterling and Kane on target as England defeat Germany at Wembley

England now head to Rome for the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Jun 2021, 6:51 PM
17 minutes ago 4,475 Views 32 Comments
https://the42.ie/5481035
Raheem Sterling.
Image: PA
Raheem Sterling.
Raheem Sterling.
Image: PA

RAHEEM STERLING AND Harry Kane both hit the net in the second half at Wembley as England booked their place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side won 2-0 to knock Germany out at the last 16 stage.

They finally made the breakthrough in the 75th minute when Sterling opened the scoring and then Harry Kane headed home to seal the victory in the 86th minute, as substitute Jack Grealish made a big impact to help create both goals.

Thomas Mueller had a huge chance for Germany to tie the game after Sterling’s opener but he dragged his shot wide of the post when through on goal.

England now head to Rome for the quarter-finals on Saturday night to face Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later in the last of the second round games.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie