This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

England train in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham ahead of Ireland clash

Eddie Jones’ team have made a mixed start to the Six Nations, losing to France in Paris before overcoming Scotland 13-6.

By Press Association Friday 14 Feb 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,006 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5008039
England's Maro Itoje during the training session at Twickenham Stadium.
Image: Adam Davy
England's Maro Itoje during the training session at Twickenham Stadium.
England's Maro Itoje during the training session at Twickenham Stadium.
Image: Adam Davy

A BUMPER CROWD of 10,000 attended England’s open training at Twickenham as preparations for the round three Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland began in earnest.

Eddie Jones oversaw the session featuring his Championship title hopefuls and members of England’s unbeaten Under-20 team, who are chasing the Grand Slam.

Jones is hopeful that Manu Tuilagi will return from a groin strain in time for Ireland’s visit to Twickenham on Sunday week, but Henry Slade appears less likely to take part as he recovers from an ankle injury.

England have made a mixed start to the Six Nations, leaving Paris with a comprehensive 24-17 defeat by France before overcoming Scotland 13-6 in appalling weather conditions.

Only victory against Andy Farrell’s men will keep them in contention for a third title under Jones with Ireland and France the competition’s unbeaten sides.

Bernard Jackman joins Garry Doyle and Gavan Casey for a big chat about Men’s, Women’s and U20s Six Nations, while Andrew Conway gives an update on his uncertain future


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Related Reads

14.02.20 ‘I was back to being a parent, that's tougher than being a coach against your son’
14.02.20 Ringrose a doubt for rest of Six Nations, calf keeps Addison out again
13.02.20 Sevens events postponed by World Rugby due to coronavirus fears

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie