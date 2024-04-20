LIVE: England v Ireland, Women's Six Nations

It’s Round 4 of the Women’s Six Nations and this is a major challenge for Scott Bemand’s Ireland.

They picked up their first win last weekend against Wales in Cork, a just reward for their gutsy performances so far in the competition. But today, they face the five-in-a-row champions which is an entirely different proposition.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we get ready for kick-off in Twickenham at 2.15pm.