Ireland take on England at 2.15pm. Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: England v Ireland, Women's Six Nations

Follow all the action as Scott Bemand’s side continue their championship run in Twickenham.
1.21pm, 20 Apr 2024
14 mins ago 1:36PM

England: 

  • 15. Ellie Kildunne
  • 14. Abby Dow
  • 13. Megan Jones
  • 12. Tatayana Heard
  • 11. Jess Breach
  • 10. Holly Aitchison
  • 9. Natasha Hunt
  • 1. Hannah Botterman
  • 2. Lark Atkin-Davies
  • 3. Maud Muir
  • 4. Rosie Galligan
  • 5. Zoe Aldcroft
  • 6. Sadia Kabeya
  • 7. Marlie Packer,
  • 8. Alex Matthews 

Replacements: 

  • 16. Connie Powell
  • 17. Mackenzie Carson
  • 18. Kelsey Clifford
  • 19. Morwenna Talling
  • 20. Maddie Feaunati
  • 21. Lucy Packer
  • 22. Emily Scarratt
  • 23. Sydney Gregson
24 mins ago 1:26PM

Ireland

  • 15. Lauren Delany
  • 14. Katie Corrigan
  • 13. Eve Higgins
  • 12. Aoife Dalton 
  • 11. Béibhinn Parsons
  • 10. Dannah O’Brien
  • 9. Aoibheann Reilly
  • 1. Linda Djougang
  • 2. Neve Jones
  • 3. Christy Haney
  • 4. Dorothy Wall
  • 5. Hannah O’Connor 
  • 6. Aoife Wafer
  • 7. Edel McMahon (captain)
  • 8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements:

  • 16. Clíodhna Moloney
  • 17. Niamh O’Dowd
  • 18. Sadhbh McGrath
  • 19. Fiona Tuite
  • 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
  • 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
  • 22. Enya Breen
  • 23. Méabh Deely
29 mins ago 1:22PM

It’s Round 4 of the Women’s Six Nations and this is a major challenge for Scott Bemand’s Ireland.

They picked up their first win last weekend against Wales in Cork, a just reward for their gutsy performances so far in the competition. But today, they face the five-in-a-row champions which is an entirely different proposition.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we get ready for kick-off in Twickenham at 2.15pm.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
