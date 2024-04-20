LIVE: England v Ireland, Women's Six Nations

While you wait for kick-off, have a look at Aoife Wafer’s journey with rugby.
‘I was bit of a pest… I wanted to be out with the boys and I wanted to play’
England:
- 15. Ellie Kildunne
- 14. Abby Dow
- 13. Megan Jones
- 12. Tatayana Heard
- 11. Jess Breach
- 10. Holly Aitchison
- 9. Natasha Hunt
- 1. Hannah Botterman
- 2. Lark Atkin-Davies
- 3. Maud Muir
- 4. Rosie Galligan
- 5. Zoe Aldcroft
- 6. Sadia Kabeya
- 7. Marlie Packer,
- 8. Alex Matthews
Replacements:
- 16. Connie Powell
- 17. Mackenzie Carson
- 18. Kelsey Clifford
- 19. Morwenna Talling
- 20. Maddie Feaunati
- 21. Lucy Packer
- 22. Emily Scarratt
- 23. Sydney Gregson
Ireland
- 15. Lauren Delany
- 14. Katie Corrigan
- 13. Eve Higgins
- 12. Aoife Dalton
- 11. Béibhinn Parsons
- 10. Dannah O’Brien
- 9. Aoibheann Reilly
- 1. Linda Djougang
- 2. Neve Jones
- 3. Christy Haney
- 4. Dorothy Wall
- 5. Hannah O’Connor
- 6. Aoife Wafer
- 7. Edel McMahon (captain)
- 8. Brittany Hogan
Replacements:
- 16. Clíodhna Moloney
- 17. Niamh O’Dowd
- 18. Sadhbh McGrath
- 19. Fiona Tuite
- 20. Shannon Ikahihifo
- 21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe
- 22. Enya Breen
- 23. Méabh Deely
It’s Round 4 of the Women’s Six Nations and this is a major challenge for Scott Bemand’s Ireland.
They picked up their first win last weekend against Wales in Cork, a just reward for their gutsy performances so far in the competition. But today, they face the five-in-a-row champions which is an entirely different proposition.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we get ready for kick-off in Twickenham at 2.15pm.