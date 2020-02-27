This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Governments will step in and make call on Italy-England game

March 14 game between the two countries remains on for now – but the Italian and British governments will have the final say.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 10:20 AM
44 minutes ago 1,018 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5023875
The Italy team during the national anthem.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
The Italy team during the national anthem.
The Italy team during the national anthem.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

THE FATE OF the England versus Italy Six Nations rugby match now lies in the hands of the Italian government who will make the call on whether the March 14 game goes ahead.

Both the Italian and British governments are in constant dialogue with the respective rugby unions, the FIR and the RFU, about their Six Nations round five game in Rome, with a postponement looking increasingly likely. This follows the decision the IRFU and Irish government made yesterday to call off the Ireland-Italy game on March 7.

In response, Six Nations officials said plans to press ahead with the remaining five Six Nations matches were continuing, but with the number of cases of the coronavirus increasing by 45 per cent in Italy yesterday, government officials are bracing themselves for a prolonged period of lock-down.

There may be a call from the Italian government to play the Italy-England match behind closed doors. This order was handed down to football administrators in relation to five Serie A football matches which will be played in empty stadiums this weekend.

Six Nations administrators have confirmed they are monitoring the situation very closely but it’s looking increasingly certain that government officials will be the ones who make the decision on whether or not the match is played next month.

British health secretary, Matt Hancock, told the House of Commons yesterday that he would be discussing the problem with the department for digital, culture, media and sport, conscious of the fact that 20,000 England supporters are planning to attend the game in Rome.  “Our goal is to minimise social disruption, subject to keeping the public safe,” Hancock said. “These are difficult balances to strike.”

It has been reported that Nigel Huddleston, the new minister for sport, tourism and heritage, spoke with the RFU last night to consider about various proposals, including the possibility of a postponement.

Public Health England – the British equivalent of the HSE – have advised people returning from northern Italy to stay in isolation if they have symptoms of the illness.

However, there have been no incidents of the outbreak in Rome yet, hence why the Six Nations authorities said yesterday that “all other matches are currently scheduled to go ahead as normal.”

However it added that it would continue to monitor the situation “very closely with all Unions and the respective Government authorities and health organisations.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie