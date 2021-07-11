Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kieran Trippier starts as England go three at the back for Euros final

The Atletico Madrid player comes into the team in place of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

By AFP Sunday 11 Jul 2021, 6:49 PM
41 minutes ago
Kieran Trippier (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

KIERAN TRIPPIER has been recalled to the England team for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy, who are unchanged from their semi-final win on penalties against Spain.

Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier replaces Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in a change that will see England manager Gareth Southgate revert to the five-man defence that he used in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

Trippier has since been used off the bench in the wins over Ukraine in the last eight and against Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday.

England are otherwise unchanged and Harry Kane, who scored the extra-time winner against Denmark, captains a side that is looking to win the country’s first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup in front of an expected crowd of 67,500.

Italy, who are themselves chasing a first European Championship crown since 1968, go with the same line-up that started against Spain with Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea continuing at left-back in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (3-4-3/5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

