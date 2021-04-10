England march into Women's Six Nations final with bonus-point win in Italy

Emily Scarratt races clear for an intercept try.

Italy 3

England 67

ENGLAND MARCHED INTO the final of the 2021 Six Nations by hammering Italy.

The first half was a well-contested affair but the English had far too much quality and pulled clear in the second 40 minutes, meaning the defending champions will contest the final of the reformatted Six Nations on 24 April.

As captain Sarah Hunter made her comeback from injury, Emily Scarratt and Vicky Fleetwood crossed for the visitors in the opening half but Italy enjoyed possession for long periods before the break, meaning the English only led 17-3.

But England opened up in the second half as Abby Dow scored twice and Harriet Millar-Mills, Helena Rowland, Bryony Cleall, Claudia MacDonald, and Lark Davies also dotted down.

Scarrett landed eight out of nine conversions, while she and out-half Helena Rowland notched a penalty each.

England’s win followed their victory over Scotland and they will now enjoy a rest weekend before the final on 24 April.

Having confirmed their spot atop Pool A, the English will meet the top team from Pool B in that final. France are favourites to advance into the Six Nations decider.