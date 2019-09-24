England make 10 changes for USA clash at Rugby World Cup

Willi Heinz has been including in the starting XV.

Willi Heinz has been including in the starting XV.

Updated at 10.00

ENGLAND COACH EDDIE Jones announced 10 changes on Tuesday for this week’s Rugby World Cup match against the USA on Thursday, benching playmaker Owen Farrell and resting centre Manu Tuilagi.

Fly-half George Ford captains the side in Farrell’s absence on Thursday and will look to unleash a new-look back line that includes Bath sevens specialist Ruaridh McConnochie on the wing for his second cap.

England have plenty of power on the other wing as well, with Fijian-born Joe Cokanasiga making his World Cup debut and weighing in at 122 kilogrammes. Elliot Daly keeps his place at full back.

Willi Heinz gets a run out at scrum-half but Ben Youngs will equal England legend Jonny Wilkinson’s tally of 91 Test caps if he comes off the bench.

Up front, prop Dan Cole will also win his 91st cap and packs down in the front row with Joe Marler and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who scored England’s bonus-point try in the 35-3 opening match against Tonga.

Billy Vunipola is risked at number eight alongside Tom Curry, who was impressive in England’s opener, and Lewis Ludlam.

The last time England made 10 changes was in 2003, a tournament they went on to win.

Even with the changes, England should have too much class for the Eagles and with a four-day turnaround from their bruising encounter with Tonga, probably have half-an-eye on sterner tests to come.

After the USA match in Kobe, England play Argentina and France in Pool C that has been dubbed this tournament’s ‘group of death’.

England (v USA)

15. Elliot Daly

14. Ruaridh McConnochie

13. Jonathan Joseph

12. Piers Francis

11. Joe Cokanasiga

10. George Ford (capt)

9. Willi Heinz

1. Joe Marler

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

3. Dan Cole

4. Joe Launchbury

5. George Kruis

6. Tom Curry

7. Lewis Ludlam

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Jack Singleton

17. Ellis Genge

18. Kyle Sinckler

19. Courtney Lawes

20. Mark Wilson

21. Ben Youngs

22. Owen Farrell

23. Anthony Watson

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!