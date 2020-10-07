BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

England manager 'Gary' Southgate receives apology from Jose Mourinho

Southgate and the Tottenham boss engaged in a back-and-forth exchange via press conferences last week.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 9:51 PM
39 minutes ago 2,684 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5227031
England manager Gareth Southgate.
Image: PA
England manager Gareth Southgate.
England manager Gareth Southgate.
Image: PA

ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH Southgate says Jose Mourinho has apologised for calling him Gary.

Southgate and the Tottenham boss engaged in a back-and-forth exchange via press conferences last week after Mourinho had called on his England counterpart to look after striker Harry Kane during the current international break.

It ended with Mourinho calling Southgate Gary, a name the Portuguese later insisted he thought was short for Gareth. Mourinho apologised to Southgate and the England boss says everything is fine between the pair.

“I have to say he messaged me privately to apologise,” Southgate said. “He has called me Gary before in a media conference a few years ago so I kind of knew.

“Goodness me, we have coaches coming here who can speak four or five languages – to get every nuance of that right, I’ve huge admiration for the way they deal with that, frankly. I’ve got O-Level Spanish and French but that is my limit.

“I had no issue with that at all. I said to him there is only one Gareth [Bale] he has got to get right and he’ll score all the goals for him this year. From my point of view, not an issue at all.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Mourinho made it abundantly clear in his public conversation with Southgate that he does not think Kane should be playing friendlies for England, especially on the back of seven games in 22 days for Spurs.

He looks to have got his wish as the Three Lions skipper is unlikely to start Thursday’s friendly with Wales at Wembley.

“We’ve got to look after all the players, we don’t take risks,” Southgate said. “I’ve been a player and I never liked it if managers took risks with me.

“We don’t want players missing any football. I’m not prepared to risk players’ welfare.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie