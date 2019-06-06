This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'If we didn't play that way, we would never progress to be a top team'

Gareth Southgate defended his team’s tendency to play out from the back against the Netherlands.

By AFP Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 11:59 PM
59 minutes ago 467 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4671776
Gareth Southgate pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Mike Egerton
Gareth Southgate pictured during tonight's match.
Gareth Southgate pictured during tonight's match.
Image: Mike Egerton

ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH Southgate promised his side would learn from an error-strewn performance as the Netherlands progressed to the final of the Nations League by coming from behind to beat the Three Lions 3-1 on Thursday.

Defeat means England’s long wait for a trophy since 1966 goes on and the Dutch thoroughly deserved their place in Sunday’s final against Portugal.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty gave England a first-half lead against the run of play, but Matthijs de Ligt made amends for his error in leading to the spot-kick to level 17 minutes from time.

England contributed to their own downfall in extra-time with a comedy of errors for both goals. John Stones and Ross Barkley were at fault as Kyle Walker’s own goal and Quincy Promes’s simple finish sent Holland into the final.

Southgate’s men were attempting to build on the success of reaching a first World Cup semi-final for 28 years, but their display showed much work is still to be done if they are to end their trophy drought on next summer at Euro 2020 with the semi-finals and final to be played on home soil at Wembley.

I think it’s a really important game for us to reflect on,” said Southgate. “The next few days will be painful having got to this stage, but we will be stronger for the experience.”

Southgate defended his decision to leave out all seven of the Champions League finalists in his squad from Tottenham and Liverpool as captain Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson were left on the bench.

And the England boss also insisted his side must persist with passing the ball out from the back despite the criticism that is bound to come Stones and Barkley’s way.

“If we didn’t play that way we would never progress to be a top team,” said Southgate.

“That’s the way I believe they can play and should play.

“The errors were uncharacteristic, it was just poor execution and fatigue. I’ve got to not overreact to those things and support them in a difficult moment for everybody.”

